Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 3%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.85 and last traded at $170.11. Approximately 5,222,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 16,086,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $151.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

