Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

