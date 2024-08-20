Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.50

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 8625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYZ shares. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

Sylogist Price Performance

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

See Also

