Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 199495172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

