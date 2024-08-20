Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.55.

TSE SPB opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

