Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 3,532,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,296,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

