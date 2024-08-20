Sunpointe LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sunpointe LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,078,744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

