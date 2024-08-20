Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) vs. Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Sunnova Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $18.42 million 1.14 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Sunnova Energy International $773.08 million 1.54 -$417.96 million ($3.37) -2.86

Alternus Clean Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunnova Energy International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Sunnova Energy International -45.76% -9.28% -1.69%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alternus Clean Energy and Sunnova Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunnova Energy International 0 8 16 1 2.72

Sunnova Energy International has a consensus target price of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 57.22%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International beats Alternus Clean Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 2,292 megawatts serving over 419,000 customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

