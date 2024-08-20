Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURRY opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.
About Sun Art Retail Group
