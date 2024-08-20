Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURRY opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

About Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates hypermarkets, superstores, and membership stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and M-Club names. Sun Art Retail Group Limited provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

