StockNews.com Lowers Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.