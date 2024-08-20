StockNews.com Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.26.

JHG opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

