StockNews.com Downgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,235 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

