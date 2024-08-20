StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $253.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.