StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of MCBC opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

