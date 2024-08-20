StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macatawa Bank
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.