StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. Analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

