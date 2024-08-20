Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 42,069 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the average volume of 21,469 call options.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,848. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

