Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TJX Companies Call Options (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 21,241 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical volume of 13,109 call options.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TJX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.57. 3,085,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

