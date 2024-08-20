Stifel Nicolaus Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$260.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$254.50.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$222.70. 59,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$216.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$214.47. The company has a market cap of C$27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

