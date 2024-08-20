Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.