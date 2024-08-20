Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.29 and last traded at $93.26. 2,965,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,020,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,165,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,910,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

