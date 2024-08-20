Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.61

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 9339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

