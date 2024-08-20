Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.25 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.72.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,712. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

