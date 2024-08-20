SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,497,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

