Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSE:SPE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.68. 4,629,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,559,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.
Spartan Energy Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.68.
Spartan Energy Company Profile
Spartan Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada and the United States. The company's principal properties include the southeast Saskatchewan properties, which consist of approximately 402,449 net acres of land focused primarily on conventional open-hole horizontal wells drilled on Mississippian oil plays, such as the Frobisher, Alida, Souris Valley, Tilston, Midale, and Ratcliffe formations; and west central Saskatchewan property that comprises approximately 37,633 net acres of land targeting the Viking formation.
