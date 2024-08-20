Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $114,350.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 114,990 shares of company stock valued at $632,615 in the last three months. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

SHCO stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

