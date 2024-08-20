Sleepless AI (AI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.11 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $51.95 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 206,562,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.3646611 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $13,171,881.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

