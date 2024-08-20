Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.44. 123,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 167,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

SMWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $670.11 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at $2,820,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 3,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

