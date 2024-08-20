SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $14.32 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $597.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $52,094. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,610 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in SI-BONE by 810.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 267,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.