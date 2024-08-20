Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Decreases By 11.4%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.15. 1,121,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

