Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Drops By 9.0%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 7,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.83. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $68,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,445.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Pickering Energy Partners LP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading

