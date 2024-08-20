Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Decreases By 10.0%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,603. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $758.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 28.30%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

In other First Community Bankshares news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $115,284.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $215,853.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,838,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 22.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

