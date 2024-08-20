Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Drops By 12.2%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.43. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $257.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after buying an additional 402,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

