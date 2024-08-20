Short Interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Grows By 8.3%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 150,457 shares in the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

CUE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 306,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,045. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

