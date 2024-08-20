Short Interest in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Rises By 6.3%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.88. 608,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,767. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $399,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,996 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CXW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

