Short Interest in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Drops By 8.2%

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 850.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 516,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.