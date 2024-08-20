Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Declines By 11.4%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.83. 8,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,580. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

