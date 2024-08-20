Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Declines By 11.4%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CLPS Incorporation Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.83. 8,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,580. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
