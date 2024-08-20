Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Declines By 9.9%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $12,960.00 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $10,439.40 and a 1-year high of $13,370.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12,325.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12,058.87.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.

