Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Declines By 9.9%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.0 days.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $12,960.00 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $10,439.40 and a 1-year high of $13,370.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12,325.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12,058.87.
About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
