Short Interest in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Expands By 8.8%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRGX. Chardan Capital began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,557,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

