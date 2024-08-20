Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Drops By 8.7%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 28,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,102. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

