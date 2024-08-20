Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Grows By 5.6%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,363,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 3,184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,818.0 days.
Amplifon Price Performance
Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
Amplifon Company Profile
