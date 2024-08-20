Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Grows By 5.6%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,363,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 3,184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,818.0 days.

Amplifon Price Performance

Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

