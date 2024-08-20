Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.54 and last traded at $74.79. Approximately 1,347,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,308,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of -439.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Shopify by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.