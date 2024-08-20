SFL (NYSE:SFL) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFL. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get SFL alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFL

SFL Price Performance

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. SFL has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after acquiring an additional 226,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.