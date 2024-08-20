Seele-N (SEELE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,458.45 or 1.00072189 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041233 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

