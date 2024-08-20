SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4,646.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 194,627 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 842,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

