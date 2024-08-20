SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. 2,222,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,748. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.