SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,719 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on F. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,966,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,692,277. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.