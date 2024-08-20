SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,647 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 664,672 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after buying an additional 302,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.59. 4,927,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,498,396. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

