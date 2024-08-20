SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $175,000. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $281,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

PHYS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,519. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.