SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. 76,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,571. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

