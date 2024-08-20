SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $300,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of HP by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 863,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 465,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

HP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,482. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

